Previous
Photo 3372
Leaves & Bokeh
Another from recent shots. One of those shots when your not quite sure how it’s going to turn out, but you’re pleasantly surprised with the result.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th November 2025 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
bokeh
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the bokeh.
November 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An abundance of bokeh.
November 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a really cool effect.
November 13th, 2025
