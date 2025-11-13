Previous
Leaves & Bokeh by carole_sandford
Leaves & Bokeh

Another from recent shots. One of those shots when your not quite sure how it’s going to turn out, but you’re pleasantly surprised with the result.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the bokeh.
November 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
An abundance of bokeh.
November 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a really cool effect.
November 13th, 2025  
