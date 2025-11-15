Sign up
Photo 3374
More Autumn
another rainy / cloudy day. I haven’t taken any pictures today, so this is one from last week. Most of the leaves have gone now.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
autumn
rowan
carol white
ace
Lovely autumn colours and bokeh. Fav 😊
November 15th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
November 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Autumn loveliness
November 15th, 2025
