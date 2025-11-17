Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3376
Very Confused!
The Rhododendrons at Hartsholme are somewhat confused! They flower April/ May not half way th rough November! It wasn’t just one or two either, it was all of them!
I wonder if they will flower again April….
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4984
photos
179
followers
140
following
924% complete
View this month »
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Latest from all albums
1515
3372
3373
3374
3375
1516
3376
1517
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th November 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
rhododendron
,
november!
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors and lovely details.
November 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
November 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and beautifully captured here - fav
November 17th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful capture
November 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close