Previous
Very Confused! by carole_sandford
Photo 3376

Very Confused!

The Rhododendrons at Hartsholme are somewhat confused! They flower April/ May not half way th rough November! It wasn’t just one or two either, it was all of them!
I wonder if they will flower again April….
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors and lovely details.
November 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
November 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and beautifully captured here - fav
November 17th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful capture
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact