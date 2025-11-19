Previous
Dramatic Sky by carole_sandford
Photo 3378

Dramatic Sky

Taken about half an hour after yesterday’s sunrise.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
KV ace
Such a beautiful sky… nice wide open space.
November 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light through the clouds.
November 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fabulous wide angle.
November 19th, 2025  
