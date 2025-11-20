Previous
Snowy Breakfast by carole_sandford
Snowy Breakfast

A blackbird eating the Rowan Berries, with a white backdrop of snow.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous image!
November 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see.
November 20th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Great capture...we luckily had no snow
November 20th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
love this, love the colours too
November 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful winter scene!! Glad you've got blackbirds, ours sefm to have gone elsewhere
November 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great capture.
November 20th, 2025  
