Previous
Photo 3379
Snowy Breakfast
A blackbird eating the Rowan Berries, with a white backdrop of snow.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
6
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th November 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
berries
,
blackbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image!
November 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
November 20th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Great capture...we luckily had no snow
November 20th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
love this, love the colours too
November 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful winter scene!! Glad you've got blackbirds, ours sefm to have gone elsewhere
November 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great capture.
November 20th, 2025
