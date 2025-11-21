Sign up
Previous
Photo 3380
What an Oddity!
I don’t think I’ve ever seen snow on a sunflower before! One of the sunflowers planted by the birds & yesterday’s first snow.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4992
photos
179
followers
140
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th November 2025 10:14am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
snow
,
sunflower
JackieR
ace
Well that support Sir David's nagging about climate change! A fabulous image
November 21st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is an amazing shot, Carole. A very unusual sight. Fav.
We haven't had any snow but there's been a bit on the hills.
November 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha they don't seem to go together do they!
November 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat snowy shot
November 21st, 2025
Dianne
ace
Strange juxtaposition. The sunflower will be feeling most put out!
November 21st, 2025
We haven't had any snow but there's been a bit on the hills.