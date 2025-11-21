Previous
What an Oddity! by carole_sandford
What an Oddity!

I don’t think I’ve ever seen snow on a sunflower before! One of the sunflowers planted by the birds & yesterday’s first snow.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
Well that support Sir David's nagging about climate change! A fabulous image
November 21st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is an amazing shot, Carole. A very unusual sight. Fav.
We haven't had any snow but there's been a bit on the hills.
November 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha they don't seem to go together do they!
November 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat snowy shot
November 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Strange juxtaposition. The sunflower will be feeling most put out!
November 21st, 2025  
