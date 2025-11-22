Sign up
Previous
Photo 3381
Backlit Poppies
These material poppies sit on our hall table & I happened to catch them with sunlight streaming through the front door window & having a pretty effect.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th November 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
poppies
