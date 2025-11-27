Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3386
Mono Sky
@phil_howcroft
suggested yesterday that my Waddington sky would work in black & white. So as I hadn’t taken anything today, here it is.
Probably best on black.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5003
photos
179
followers
140
following
927% complete
View this month »
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
Latest from all albums
1522
3383
1523
3384
3385
1524
3386
93
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th November 2025 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
waddington
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous cloud formation
November 27th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely cloud capture
November 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky and cloudscape !
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh, this is fantastic
November 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
November 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I think I prefer the colour version
November 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I do prefer the coloured shot, but this is very dramatic!
November 27th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
thanks for doing this Carole , it works for me , even more so on black
November 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close