Mono Sky by carole_sandford
Photo 3386

Mono Sky

@phil_howcroft suggested yesterday that my Waddington sky would work in black & white. So as I hadn’t taken anything today, here it is.
Probably best on black.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous cloud formation
November 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely cloud capture
November 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sky and cloudscape !
November 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh, this is fantastic
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful BW
November 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I think I prefer the colour version
November 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I do prefer the coloured shot, but this is very dramatic!
November 27th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
thanks for doing this Carole , it works for me , even more so on black
November 27th, 2025  
