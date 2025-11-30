Sign up
Photo 3389
He thinks he’s hiding…
We haven’t seen a robin in the garden for ages, but this one appeared just in time for the start of December. It’s quite shaded in this corner, but I managed to see him, even from the kitchen window.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5007
photos
179
followers
141
following
Tags
garden
,
robin
Jennifer
ace
Oh I love him.
November 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
November 30th, 2025
