Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3390
The Fire Bird
The theme at Doddington this year is Fairy Tales. I didn’t know this one. A dramatically colourful bird though.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5009
photos
179
followers
141
following
928% complete
View this month »
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
Latest from all albums
3386
93
3387
3388
1525
3389
3390
1526
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th November 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
bird
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! That is awesome. I only know it as a ballet.
December 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's very pretty. Rather like a phoenix, I think.
December 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
I don’t know it either… but it’s very beautiful
December 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2025
