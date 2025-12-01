Previous
The Fire Bird by carole_sandford
Photo 3390

The Fire Bird

The theme at Doddington this year is Fairy Tales. I didn’t know this one. A dramatically colourful bird though.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford
Shutterbug ace
Wow! That is awesome. I only know it as a ballet.
December 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's very pretty. Rather like a phoenix, I think.
December 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
I don’t know it either… but it’s very beautiful
December 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2025  
