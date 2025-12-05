Sign up
Previous
Photo 3394
Hartsholme Lake
From last month, I didn’t take a photo today.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5016
photos
177
followers
139
following
929% complete
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
Latest from all albums
1526
3391
1527
3392
1528
3393
1529
3394
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th November 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
Amazing reflection & so peaceful… very beautiful
December 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Stunning reflections
December 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
December 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and reflections😊👍
December 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and peaceful - great reflections ! fav
December 5th, 2025
