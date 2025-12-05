Previous
Hartsholme Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 3394

Hartsholme Lake

From last month, I didn’t take a photo today.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing reflection & so peaceful… very beautiful
December 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Stunning reflections
December 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
December 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and reflections😊👍
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and peaceful - great reflections ! fav
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact