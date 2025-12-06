Sign up
Previous
Photo 3395
Deck the Halls
Christmas trees (2) are up, Lucy & I spent the afternoon decorating.
Best on black.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
1
Tags
trees
,
xmas
,
decorations
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking fabulous…..love that red heart & all the bokeh. Tomorrow for us!
December 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… yes I love the heart too
December 6th, 2025
