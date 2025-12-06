Previous
Deck the Halls by carole_sandford
Photo 3395

Deck the Halls

Christmas trees (2) are up, Lucy & I spent the afternoon decorating.
Best on black.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Looking fabulous…..love that red heart & all the bokeh. Tomorrow for us!
December 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… yes I love the heart too
December 6th, 2025  
