Previous
Photo 3397
Mr Blackbird
We get quite a few blackbirds in the garden. This chap is actually on the edge of a stone bowl which contains water, having a drink.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th December 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture. I do love blackbirds. Fav.
December 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful blackbird… wonderful PoV & super details.
December 8th, 2025
