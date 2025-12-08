Previous
Mr Blackbird by carole_sandford
Photo 3397

Mr Blackbird

We get quite a few blackbirds in the garden. This chap is actually on the edge of a stone bowl which contains water, having a drink.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture. I do love blackbirds. Fav.
December 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful blackbird… wonderful PoV & super details.
December 8th, 2025  
