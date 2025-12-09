Previous
White Nativity by carole_sandford
White Nativity

It’s been a wet & windy day today courtesy of Storm Bram. So a high key shot of our little white porcelain nativity.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Michelle
Pretty
December 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful in its simplicity.
December 9th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely high key shot
December 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, horrible weather here too.
December 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
A lovely peaceful image
December 9th, 2025  
