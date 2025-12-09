Sign up
Previous
Photo 3398
White Nativity
It’s been a wet & windy day today courtesy of Storm Bram. So a high key shot of our little white porcelain nativity.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
5
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5020
photos
177
followers
139
following
930% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th December 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nativity
Michelle
Pretty
December 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful in its simplicity.
December 9th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely high key shot
December 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, horrible weather here too.
December 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely peaceful image
December 9th, 2025
