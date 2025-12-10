Previous
Greenfinch by carole_sandford
Photo 3399

Greenfinch

Another garden bird. This Greenfinch was on the Magnolia.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
JackieR ace
What a fabulous capture
December 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
You put Greenwich in tags, is that where you were???
December 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ha ha no, that’ll either be fat finger syndrome or predictive text!
December 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@carole_sandford happy to help!!!
December 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find in the garden.
December 10th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautiful ~ fav
December 10th, 2025  
