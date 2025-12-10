Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3399
Greenfinch
Another garden bird. This Greenfinch was on the Magnolia.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5021
photos
177
followers
139
following
931% complete
View this month »
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Latest from all albums
3393
1529
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th December 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
greenfinch
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous capture
December 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
You put Greenwich in tags, is that where you were???
December 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ha ha no, that’ll either be fat finger syndrome or predictive text!
December 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@carole_sandford
happy to help!!!
December 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find in the garden.
December 10th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful ~ fav
December 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close