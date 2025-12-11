Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3400
Baubles
Been down in Leicestershire all day, so another day not taking a photo. This one is from Doddington Hall.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5022
photos
177
followers
139
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Latest from all albums
1529
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th November 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baubles
,
doddington
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close