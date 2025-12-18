Previous
Echinop by carole_sandford
Echinop

Before this afternoon’s rain ( yes more) I had a wander around the garden to look at what dead things might be worth photographing. These were in decline, but still quite striking.
Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
December 18th, 2025  
