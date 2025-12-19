Sign up
Previous
Photo 3408
Purple for Advent
Lincoln Cathedral lit up in purple for Advent. The Christmas tree is always donated by St Barnabus Hospice, known as the Tree Of Life, it is a fund raising scheme, Light up a Life - people can dedicate a light to a lost loved one, for a cost.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
advent
