Purple for Advent by carole_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral lit up in purple for Advent. The Christmas tree is always donated by St Barnabus Hospice, known as the Tree Of Life, it is a fund raising scheme, Light up a Life - people can dedicate a light to a lost loved one, for a cost.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

