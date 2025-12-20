Previous
Poinsettia by carole_sandford
Photo 3409

Poinsettia

Wouldn’t be Christmas without one of these.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
we ave ours too !! nice reds
December 20th, 2025  
KWind ace
Wonderful clarity! Pretty plant!
December 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A nice healthy one too!
December 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful, such a lot of blooms
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact