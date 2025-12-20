Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3409
Poinsettia
Wouldn’t be Christmas without one of these.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5033
photos
176
followers
138
following
933% complete
View this month »
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
Latest from all albums
3404
3405
3406
3407
1530
3408
3409
1531
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poinsettia
Phil Howcroft
ace
we ave ours too !! nice reds
December 20th, 2025
KWind
ace
Wonderful clarity! Pretty plant!
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A nice healthy one too!
December 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful, such a lot of blooms
December 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close