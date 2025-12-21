Sign up
Photo 3410
At last nights meal the ladies all had a Lindt bear on their plates as a gift.
I popped it into the Santa Hat that currently is residing on TV corner.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5035
photos
176
followers
138
following
934% complete
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3406
3407
1530
3408
3409
1531
3410
1532
Beverley
ace
Ooo delicious… very lovely
December 21st, 2025
Denise Wood
Delightful :)
December 21st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Clever idea.
December 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yum
December 21st, 2025
