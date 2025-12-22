Previous
The White Hart Hotel by carole_sandford
Photo 3411

The White Hart Hotel

Situated in the heart of Lincoln’s Cathedral Quater, the White Hart Hotel Ian elegant place to stay, eat & celebrate - so says the blurb.
It has been part of Uphill Lincoln since the 14th century.
One of its more recent claims to fame( actually 19 years ago!) was that during the filming of Dan Brown’s, the Da Vinci Code, when Lincoln Cathedral doubled as Westminster Abbey, it was home to Tom Hanks & crew.
Antlers restaurant is a relatively new business within the hotel. We ate there today for my birthday.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture & interesting about the movie. Happy birthday to you…
December 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
happy birthday carole , this is a beautiful photo 🎉🎂
December 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
Elegant looking place… nice lighting.
December 22nd, 2025  
