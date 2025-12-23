Sign up
Previous
Photo 3412
“That never happened!”
The Squirrel looks composed here, but…….. a few seconds before he had tried to swing onto the only food dispenser that the Squirrels can use, completely misjudged it & looking very ungainly, nearly fell off! He got it right after this attempt 😜
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
1530
3408
3409
1531
3410
1532
3411
3412
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd December 2025 11:41am
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
Beverley
ace
Yikes… that was lucky..beautiful cute squirrel
December 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful sharp picture. Squirrels do provide with fun antics.
December 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such amazing opportunists
December 23rd, 2025
Jane Morley
Beautiful colouring too.
December 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Pesky creatures.
December 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! fav
December 23rd, 2025
