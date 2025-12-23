Previous
"That never happened!" by carole_sandford
“That never happened!”

The Squirrel looks composed here, but…….. a few seconds before he had tried to swing onto the only food dispenser that the Squirrels can use, completely misjudged it & looking very ungainly, nearly fell off! He got it right after this attempt 😜
23rd December 2025

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Yikes… that was lucky..beautiful cute squirrel
December 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a wonderful sharp picture. Squirrels do provide with fun antics.
December 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such amazing opportunists
December 23rd, 2025  
Jane Morley
Beautiful colouring too.
December 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Pesky creatures.
December 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
December 23rd, 2025  
