Previous
Merry Christmas by carole_sandford
Photo 3413

Merry Christmas

To all 365 friends….
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful merry Christmas
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact