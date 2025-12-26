Sign up
Previous
Photo 3415
Wallowing Seal
This seal was in a channel of water. They are quite ungainly on land as they lollop along.
Best on black.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
8
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th December 2025 1:23pm
Tags
seal
,
wallow
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I am the other way around. Mostly alright on land but ungainly in water 🤪😂. Handsome fella
December 26th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
December 26th, 2025
Simply Amanda
They are so precious!
December 26th, 2025
Simply Amanda
@casablanca
Hahaha.
December 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
🤣🤣
December 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely
December 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Pretty markings!
December 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They have such soulful eyes.
December 26th, 2025
