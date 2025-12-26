Previous
Wallowing Seal by carole_sandford
Wallowing Seal

This seal was in a channel of water. They are quite ungainly on land as they lollop along.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I am the other way around. Mostly alright on land but ungainly in water 🤪😂. Handsome fella
December 26th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
December 26th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
They are so precious!
December 26th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
@casablanca Hahaha.
December 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca 🤣🤣
December 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
December 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Pretty markings!
December 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They have such soulful eyes.
December 26th, 2025  
