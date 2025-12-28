Previous
Lights & Patterns by carole_sandford
Lights & Patterns

I didn’t have a picture for today. So I played around & this was the result.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So simple , but clever results
December 28th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Very Pretty!
December 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
December 28th, 2025  
