Photo 3417
Lights & Patterns
I didn’t have a picture for today. So I played around & this was the result.
28th December 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th December 2025 8:14pm
Tags
lights
patterns
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So simple , but clever results
December 28th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Very Pretty!
December 28th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
December 28th, 2025
