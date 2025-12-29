Previous
Incoming! by carole_sandford
Photo 3418

Incoming!

Quite a lot of activity around the bird feeders today. They always look so cross with each other, as only two can fit on each feeder at one time. A lot of fluttering about to be seen!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Brilliant capture of the great expressions! I love the wings.
December 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊👍
December 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well timed and captured - they do look cross and as if shouting abuse at one another ! ha !! fav
December 29th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture of the action!
December 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic image especially of the fluttering wings
December 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice action shot
December 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact