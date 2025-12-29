Sign up
Previous
Photo 3418
Incoming!
Quite a lot of activity around the bird feeders today. They always look so cross with each other, as only two can fit on each feeder at one time. A lot of fluttering about to be seen!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
7
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5045
photos
175
followers
138
following
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th December 2025 2:46pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
green
,
birds
,
finch
,
feeders
Diana
ace
Brilliant capture of the great expressions! I love the wings.
December 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊👍
December 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well timed and captured - they do look cross and as if shouting abuse at one another ! ha !! fav
December 29th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture of the action!
December 29th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic image especially of the fluttering wings
December 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice action shot
December 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
December 29th, 2025
