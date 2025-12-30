Previous
Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Blue Tit

Lots of birds flitting in the garden, feeding themselves as the weather starts to turn a little colder.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Michelle
Such a cutie, we still don't seem to have many visitors to the garden feeders, I'm sure the sparrow hawk has frightened them all away
December 30th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 30th, 2025  
