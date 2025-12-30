Sign up
Photo 3419
Blue Tit
Lots of birds flitting in the garden, feeding themselves as the weather starts to turn a little colder.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
tit
Michelle
Such a cutie, we still don't seem to have many visitors to the garden feeders, I'm sure the sparrow hawk has frightened them all away
December 30th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 30th, 2025
