Previous
Photo 3421
First of the Year, 2026
Sunset this evening, taken from a bedroom window - it’s cold outside, 3°C but apparently feels like minus 6°C!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st January 2026 4:04pm
Tags
sunset
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ahh lovely. Mine was more pinks but still the golds too. Happy New Year m'dear 🎉
January 1st, 2026
JackieR
ace
wonderful sky
January 1st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sunset to start the year
January 1st, 2026
