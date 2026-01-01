Previous
First of the Year, 2026
First of the Year, 2026

Sunset this evening, taken from a bedroom window - it’s cold outside, 3°C but apparently feels like minus 6°C!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ahh lovely. Mine was more pinks but still the golds too. Happy New Year m'dear 🎉
January 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
wonderful sky
January 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super sunset to start the year
January 1st, 2026  
