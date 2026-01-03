Sign up
Previous
Photo 3423
Beech Leaves
The only leaves still on the trees. I particularly liked the light on these.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st December 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
beech
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty, love the focus
January 3rd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Fabulous depth if field
January 3rd, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
The light is lovely and I like the depth of field. Fav.
January 3rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof.
January 3rd, 2026
