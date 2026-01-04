Previous
Round Robin. by carole_sandford
Round Robin.

Taken from the kitchen window . The Robin was in a narrow gap between the fence & the branches, puffed up against the cold.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Beautiful fluffy Robin… grateful for a snack I’m sure…
January 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture :)
January 4th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot, I’m pretty bird!
January 4th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Such a sweet shot. Fav.
January 4th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I do love a robin
January 4th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 4th, 2026  
