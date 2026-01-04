Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Round Robin.
Taken from the kitchen window . The Robin was in a narrow gap between the fence & the branches, puffed up against the cold.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
6
5
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
garden
,
robin
Beverley
ace
Beautiful fluffy Robin… grateful for a snack I’m sure…
January 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture :)
January 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot, I’m pretty bird!
January 4th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Such a sweet shot. Fav.
January 4th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I do love a robin
January 4th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 4th, 2026
