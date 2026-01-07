Previous
Hartsholme Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 3427

Hartsholme Lake

Looking across to the island in the middle. Quite often get cormorants in the trees on the island. I have in the past, seen the lake frozen all the way across, only round the edge on this day though.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely blue sky and ever a deeper blue reflection in the lake , The wind extremely cold here in spite ,most of the snow disappeared with the rain in the night !
January 7th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely colours and natural framing.
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful, it doesn't look like winter
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact