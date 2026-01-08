Sign up
Previous
Photo 3428
Fallen Leaves
The poinsettia isn’t doing so well this year! Made for reasonable subject though.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
8
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th January 2026 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
poinsettia
JackieR
ace
When does your poinsettia do well??? Fabulous light.
January 8th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful image of dying leaves……still pretty but Poinsettias can soon loose their leaves sadly. I’m a magician with them as they like neglect which I’m good at. I didn’t even buy one this year as I get fed up of them.
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in demise . great light , textures and colour tones ! - a wonderful still life - fav
January 8th, 2026
Monica
Beautiful shot - poinsettias are really difficult plants!
January 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
they usually last until April/ May.
January 8th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great textures, light
January 8th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
I’ve been lucky so far with mine. Afraid to say anything, afraid I will jinx it. Your capture of those leaves is great.
January 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
