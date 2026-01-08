Previous
Fallen Leaves by carole_sandford
Photo 3428

Fallen Leaves

The poinsettia isn’t doing so well this year! Made for reasonable subject though.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR ace
When does your poinsettia do well??? Fabulous light.
January 8th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful image of dying leaves……still pretty but Poinsettias can soon loose their leaves sadly. I’m a magician with them as they like neglect which I’m good at. I didn’t even buy one this year as I get fed up of them.
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in demise . great light , textures and colour tones ! - a wonderful still life - fav
January 8th, 2026  
Monica
Beautiful shot - poinsettias are really difficult plants!
January 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond they usually last until April/ May.
January 8th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great textures, light
January 8th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
I’ve been lucky so far with mine. Afraid to say anything, afraid I will jinx it. Your capture of those leaves is great.
January 8th, 2026  
