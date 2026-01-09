Sign up
Previous
Photo 3429
As I left it…
whilst making a brew. Very wet & rainy here today & still cold. So I have mostly been sewing. Have made a fair bit of progress since last seen & once that telephone box is finished, that will be the three central panels completed.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5065
photos
172
followers
136
following
939% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th January 2026 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
sewing
,
stitch
JackieR
ace
How large will it be? Nice composition
January 9th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
It's coming along really well. Well done you!
January 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
18.28x12.22 inches or 329x220 stitches.
January 9th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Such neat work. I love the idea of doing this & indeed did once start one many years ago. I got fed up with it & one of my B&B guests took it home & finished it for me. I have no idea where it is now sadly. Love your design.
January 9th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
January 9th, 2026
