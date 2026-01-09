Previous
As I left it… by carole_sandford
As I left it…

whilst making a brew. Very wet & rainy here today & still cold. So I have mostly been sewing. Have made a fair bit of progress since last seen & once that telephone box is finished, that will be the three central panels completed.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
JackieR ace
How large will it be? Nice composition
January 9th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
It's coming along really well. Well done you!
January 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond 18.28x12.22 inches or 329x220 stitches.
January 9th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such neat work. I love the idea of doing this & indeed did once start one many years ago. I got fed up with it & one of my B&B guests took it home & finished it for me. I have no idea where it is now sadly. Love your design.
January 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
January 9th, 2026  
