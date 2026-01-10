A theme Going on!

Previous
Definitely a theme of snow & robins this week! Yesterday all the snow had been washed away, This morning we woke up to a white world again - I’d say a sprinkling of snow & a hard frost. So another robin.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
KV ace
What a cutie. The shape of the European Robin seems much like our Eastern Bluebird though our bluebird is slightly larger.
January 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! Carole , so sweet , - so lovely to see our Robin whatever the weather. Nice to see the daffs peeping through ! fav
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully the Robin can find some bug to eat.
January 10th, 2026  
