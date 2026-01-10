Sign up
Photo 3430
A theme Going on!
Definitely a theme of snow & robins this week! Yesterday all the snow had been washed away, This morning we woke up to a white world again - I’d say a sprinkling of snow & a hard frost. So another robin.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th January 2026 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
frost
,
robin
KV
ace
What a cutie. The shape of the European Robin seems much like our Eastern Bluebird though our bluebird is slightly larger.
January 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! Carole , so sweet , - so lovely to see our Robin whatever the weather. Nice to see the daffs peeping through ! fav
January 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully the Robin can find some bug to eat.
January 10th, 2026
