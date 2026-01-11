Previous
Big Bird by carole_sandford
Photo 3431

Big Bird

No, not the Sesame Street one, but certainly bigger than the recent robins.
I was surprised to see this colourful visitor foraging under the feeders.
Another cold day, dark & raining from mid morning.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Jennifer ace
One of my favourite birds. He's beautiful and it's a lovely capture of him. How lucky to get him in your garden.
January 11th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
He’s a beauty……honoured to have them in our gardens.
January 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh what a beautiful pheasant!
January 11th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is fabulous Carole. Huge Fav.
I loved it when we were in our previous house and had pheasants visiting regularly.
January 11th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
January 11th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful capture
January 11th, 2026  
Monica
Beautiful
January 11th, 2026  
