Previous
Photo 3431
Big Bird
No, not the Sesame Street one, but certainly bigger than the recent robins.
I was surprised to see this colourful visitor foraging under the feeders.
Another cold day, dark & raining from mid morning.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
7
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th January 2026 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
pheasant
Jennifer
ace
One of my favourite birds. He's beautiful and it's a lovely capture of him. How lucky to get him in your garden.
January 11th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
He’s a beauty……honoured to have them in our gardens.
January 11th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oh what a beautiful pheasant!
January 11th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous Carole. Huge Fav.
I loved it when we were in our previous house and had pheasants visiting regularly.
January 11th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
January 11th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful capture
January 11th, 2026
Monica
Beautiful
January 11th, 2026
