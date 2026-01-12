Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3432
All in a Row
Mainly Canada Geese. All lined up & preening on a slightly submerged tree trunk.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5069
photos
172
followers
136
following
940% complete
View this month »
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
Latest from all albums
1542
3427
3428
3429
3430
1543
3431
3432
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st December 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
geese
,
preening
Sue Cooper
ace
I love the way they're all lined up. A nice capture.
January 12th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great to see how you got your "ducks in a row".
January 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
January 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close