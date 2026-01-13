Sign up
Photo 3433
Faffed Poinsettia
Another dark & dismal rainy day. No photo taken as not been anywhere. So, I took a shot of a poinsettia flower & faffed it in Snapseed.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
plant
,
poinsettia
,
faffed
Pat Knowles
ace
Well that is looking very healthy! Lots of colour & perky leaves! Onwards & upwards Carole.
January 13th, 2026
