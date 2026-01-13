Previous
Faffed Poinsettia by carole_sandford
Photo 3433

Faffed Poinsettia

Another dark & dismal rainy day. No photo taken as not been anywhere. So, I took a shot of a poinsettia flower & faffed it in Snapseed.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Pat Knowles ace
Well that is looking very healthy! Lots of colour & perky leaves! Onwards & upwards Carole.
January 13th, 2026  
