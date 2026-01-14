Previous
Ornamental by carole_sandford
Photo 3434

Ornamental

One of a “bunch” of ornamental mushrooms in our garden.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley
I like it… the pattens & soft colours …beautiful
January 14th, 2026  
carol white
A lovely ornament
January 14th, 2026  
Corinne C
A lovely touch
January 14th, 2026  
Babs
So beautiful. Makes me think of Marilyn Monro's famous dress.
January 14th, 2026  
Jennifer
Lovely. I like the focus
January 14th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Very nice ornament.
January 14th, 2026  
