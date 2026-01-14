Sign up
Previous
Photo 3434
Ornamental
One of a “bunch” of ornamental mushrooms in our garden.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
6
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th December 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
ornament
Beverley
ace
I like it… the pattens & soft colours …beautiful
January 14th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely ornament
January 14th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A lovely touch
January 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
So beautiful. Makes me think of Marilyn Monro's famous dress.
January 14th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Lovely. I like the focus
January 14th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice ornament.
January 14th, 2026
