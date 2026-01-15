Previous
Ornamental 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 3435

Ornamental 2

This is the whole ornament, that yesterday’s photo came from.Another wet & dark day. No photo ops today & I’m boring myself with birds !
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Aimee Ann
Delightful
January 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous ornament
January 15th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
January 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 15th, 2026  
Michelle
This is lovely
January 15th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely fairy umbrellas!
January 15th, 2026  
