Wet Winter by carole_sandford
Photo 3436

Wet Winter

Buslingthorpe, this is the field that is usually home to cows in the warmer months. It’s rather wet & waterlogged at the moment. I liked the winter sky in the background.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah that's really wet!
January 16th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Trees are so beautiful in the winter with their bare branches. The grass is very green & roll on summer!
January 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful nature… I like it
January 16th, 2026  
