Photo 3436
Wet Winter
Buslingthorpe, this is the field that is usually home to cows in the warmer months. It’s rather wet & waterlogged at the moment. I liked the winter sky in the background.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
colours
,
field
,
wet
,
rural
KoalaGardens🐨
yeah that's really wet!
January 16th, 2026
Pat Knowles
Trees are so beautiful in the winter with their bare branches. The grass is very green & roll on summer!
January 16th, 2026
Beverley
Beautiful nature… I like it
January 16th, 2026
