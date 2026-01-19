Previous
Alstroemeria by carole_sandford
Photo 3439

Alstroemeria

Alstroemeria in low light in our kitchen
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot and such pretty colors.
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026  
Babs
So pretty
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C
This is fabulous!
January 20th, 2026  
