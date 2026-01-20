Previous
Hackthorn by carole_sandford
Photo 3440

Hackthorn

Phil & I went to Hackthorn to catch the sunset. It’s not so long ago that this water was sufficiently depleted that it did not fall over this ledge.
20th January 2026

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Pat Knowles ace
Good to see it in full flow….we might grumble about the rain but it’s life saving.
January 20th, 2026  
