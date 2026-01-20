Sign up
Previous
Photo 3440
Hackthorn
Phil & I went to Hackthorn to catch the sunset. It’s not so long ago that this water was sufficiently depleted that it did not fall over this ledge.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
hackthorn
Pat Knowles
ace
Good to see it in full flow….we might grumble about the rain but it’s life saving.
January 20th, 2026
