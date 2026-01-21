Previous
Hackthorn Sunset 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 3441

Hackthorn Sunset 2

A sunset changes by the minute & can look very different at different times.
Another from yesterday as today has been another very wet & dark day.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Carole Sandford

