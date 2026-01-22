Previous
Hackthorn Sunset 3 by carole_sandford
Photo 3442

Hackthorn Sunset 3

Last one from this sunset series. Yet another wet & dull day!
No reflections as not over water, but I do like how the tree acts as a bit of a frame.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
carol white ace
A lovely sunset
January 22nd, 2026  
