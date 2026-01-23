Sign up
Previous
Photo 3443
Hellebores
I wasn’t sure if we had any hellebores blooming, but I found these hiding under the leaves on the plants. So, a still life today.
Oh yes, just for a change, we’ve had rain 😜
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5082
photos
173
followers
137
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - such lovely flowers ! fav
Does this rain ever stop !!
January 23rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
What a lovely arrangement and the flowers are very pretty. This is beautiful, especially on black. What rain? 🌨️🫣 Lol!!
January 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A stunning colour and a beautifully lit still life.
January 23rd, 2026
moni kozi
Superb artistic shot looking even better in dark mode
January 23rd, 2026
Lesley
ace
Beautiful. I was surprised to see ours in full bloom today too. Not as pretty as yours though.
January 23rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
January 23rd, 2026
Does this rain ever stop !!