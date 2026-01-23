Previous
Hellebores by carole_sandford
Photo 3443

Hellebores

I wasn’t sure if we had any hellebores blooming, but I found these hiding under the leaves on the plants. So, a still life today.
Oh yes, just for a change, we’ve had rain 😜
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - such lovely flowers ! fav
Does this rain ever stop !!
January 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
What a lovely arrangement and the flowers are very pretty. This is beautiful, especially on black. What rain? 🌨️🫣 Lol!!
January 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A stunning colour and a beautifully lit still life.
January 23rd, 2026  
moni kozi
Superb artistic shot looking even better in dark mode
January 23rd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Beautiful. I was surprised to see ours in full bloom today too. Not as pretty as yours though.
January 23rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 23rd, 2026  
