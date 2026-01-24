Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3444
Looking Across
There was a bright light in the sky today - otherwise known as the sun!
Had a drive up to the ridge & this was the result.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5083
photos
173
followers
137
following
943% complete
View this month »
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Latest from all albums
3438
3439
3440
1545
3441
3442
3443
3444
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th January 2026 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
lincoln
,
ridge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - it looks as if Spring has sprung ! Such lovely light and wide open view ! fav.
Still gloomy here !
January 24th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Well you were very lucky! It didn't come anywhere near us.
This is a beautiful capture. Big Fav.
January 24th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice rural painterly look.
January 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great sky!
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Still gloomy here !
This is a beautiful capture. Big Fav.