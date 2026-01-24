Previous
Looking Across by carole_sandford
Photo 3444

Looking Across

There was a bright light in the sky today - otherwise known as the sun!
Had a drive up to the ridge & this was the result.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
943% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - it looks as if Spring has sprung ! Such lovely light and wide open view ! fav.
Still gloomy here !
January 24th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Well you were very lucky! It didn't come anywhere near us.
This is a beautiful capture. Big Fav.
January 24th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice rural painterly look.
January 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great sky!
January 24th, 2026  
