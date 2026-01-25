Previous
A Lone Beauty by carole_sandford
Photo 3445

A Lone Beauty

Another Hellebore - I can’t resist!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! fav
January 25th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
They're just beautiful, I understand why you can't resist. I posted one today too. Fav.
January 25th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Beautiful detail and stunning against the black background!
January 25th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful capture
January 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
It is a z beautiful bloom, fab low key
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact