Photo 3448
Wolds Edge
The view that gives the cafe where we had lunch, its name. Bright & colourful skies & no rain today. The little dot in the centre, that looks like something on the lens, is actually the moon.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th January 2026 2:06pm
Tags
edge
,
wolds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Any sight of a blue sky is welcome these days -a rural sight
January 28th, 2026
