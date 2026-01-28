Previous
Wolds Edge by carole_sandford
Photo 3448

Wolds Edge

The view that gives the cafe where we had lunch, its name. Bright & colourful skies & no rain today. The little dot in the centre, that looks like something on the lens, is actually the moon.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Any sight of a blue sky is welcome these days -a rural sight
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact