Same Bird ….. by carole_sandford
…..different day! I thought this showed off his wonderful markings, as he strutted around the garden. Next doors cat was taking quite an interest in him, fortunately it’s a bit rubbish at catching birds!
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

What a beauty… great feather detail.
January 29th, 2026  
