Photo 3449
Same Bird …..
…..different day! I thought this showed off his wonderful markings, as he strutted around the garden. Next doors cat was taking quite an interest in him, fortunately it’s a bit rubbish at catching birds!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th January 2026 12:24pm
Tags
garden
pheasant
KV
ace
What a beauty… great feather detail.
January 29th, 2026
