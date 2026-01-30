Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3450
Still Life
Another alstroemeria shot. I particularly like the pink against the white & the out of focus white vase in the background.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5092
photos
173
followers
137
following
945% complete
View this month »
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
Latest from all albums
1546
3446
3447
3448
1547
3449
3450
1548
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2026 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
still
,
alstroemeria
Jennifer
ace
That's so lovely, and I like the light through the bottom of the main petals.
January 30th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour.
January 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely colour and light , - beautiful ! fav
January 30th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful, Carole.
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close