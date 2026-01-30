Previous
Still Life by carole_sandford
Photo 3450

Still Life

Another alstroemeria shot. I particularly like the pink against the white & the out of focus white vase in the background.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
That's so lovely, and I like the light through the bottom of the main petals.
January 30th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour.
January 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely colour and light , - beautiful ! fav
January 30th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful, Carole.
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact